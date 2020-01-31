(KTRS) A St. Louis man has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon, second degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the shooting of a 9- year old boy last week. 28-year old Robert Patrick is accused of shooting into a vehicle where the boy and his father were sitting in the Dutchtown neighborhood the morning of January 20th. The car was parked in the 4-thousand block of Meramec Street. A bullet grazed the boy’s head requiring stitches.. According to court documents the shooting was caught on a nearby security camera and Patrick admitted to police that he shot at the car. The suspect had been arguing with the boy’s mother shortly before the shooting.