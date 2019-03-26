St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A St. Louis man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to firearms charges.

According to The U.S. Attorney’s Office of Eastern Missouri, 25-year-old Savon Durphey pled guilty Monday to two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

In 2016, he was found with fentanyl capsules and a loaded handgun. In 2017, he was again found with drugs and a loaded gun.

Sentencing is set for July 11th. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and $250,000 fine.