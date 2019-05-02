KTRS News received the following request from St. Louis Police.

…..

Media,

Relative to the below incident, Detectives need assistance in identifying the suspect in the attached photo. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Incident: Assault 1st (Shooting)

Location: I/70 Wesbound @ W. Florissant Avenue

Date/Time: 04/30/2019 @ 1615

Victim: 27-year-old Black Female

Suspect: Unknown Black Male

Officers responded to a call for a “Shooting” and located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to her back and arm. The victim stated she was driving on Interstate 70 when an unknown suspect in a silver Mercedes Benz began firing gunshots at her vehicle, striking her. EMS responded and transported the victim to the hospital where she was listed in critical/stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.