KTRS News received this email from the St. Louis Police Department.

Our Juvenile Detectives are looking for Paisley F. Bolda. Paisley was last seen this morning (4/17/19) around 8:20 a.m. in the 3900 block of Nebraska. She is four years old 2’5” tall, 40 lbs., has shoulder length blonde hair, and brown eyes. Paisley was last seen wearing a light purple shirt, dark blue jeans, and black/white/purple Jordan shoes. She is also probably accompanied by her mother, Bianca Digar, a 26-year old white female, who is possibly driving 2007 blue Honda CRV with Missouri Temporary tag 01TS0G.

Anyone with any information can contact 9-1-1 or the Juvenile Division directly at 314-444-5327.

See photo.