St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A St. Louis police officer is deceased after being involved in wrong-way crash in North County.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch is reporting that the Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a wrong-way crash that occurred at about 7 o’clock last night on Highway 367 near the Jamestown exit. One person was killed and a second person was transported to a hospital, according to a Highway Patrol spokesman.

The name of the person who was killed has not yet been released, but someone close to the St. Louis Police Department said the person who died was an officer with that department.