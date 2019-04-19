KTRS News has received word from the St. Louis Police Department that a 4-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday has been found safe and is in the custody of St. Louis police. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation and is reportedly uninjured. Paisley Bolda was last seen Wednesday in the 3900 block of Nebraska Avenue in Dutchtown. She was believed to be with her mother. This afternoon, police responded to an “aid call” at S. 37th St and Eichelberger in the Holly Hills neighborhood and found the girl. Several people reportedly arrested, but it’s not clear if the girl’s mother is among them.