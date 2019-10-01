St. Louis, MO (KTRS) In honor of the teams achievement, The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department unveils 2019 Stanley Cup Champions commemorative badges.

The department says that the quote, “decades-long relationship between the team and the Department was fully realized in an unprecedented and incident-free championship celebration under the St. Louis Arch” endquote.

Each active commissioned officer employed at the time of the Stanley Cup win, as well as those that join the department within the next season will be able to purchase one badge. Officers have been authorized to wear the badge with their regular duty uniform throughout the Blues 2019-2020 season.