ST. LOUIS, MO (AP) — A St. Louis University student in her early 20s is hospitalized in critical condition with what police now call “undetermined injuries” suffered near the central St. Louis campus.

University officials have confirmed that the woman who was injured about 9:45 a.m. Thursday is a student. Her name has not been released.

Police initially said she was shot multiple times, but later amended the statement to say she suffered undetermined injuries. Police say they are not seeking any suspects.

Police found the injured woman in a parking garage driveway.

St. Louis University President Fred Pestello says in a statement that the university had no indication of an ongoing threat and was trying to contact the student’s family.