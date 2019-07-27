Dittmer, MO (KTRS) A new 90 bed, state of the art inpatient and outpatient treatment facility is opening up in Jefferson County, Missouri. Sana Lake Recovery Center will treat its clients who suffer from addiction and mental health issues with specialized treatment care.

Sana Lake will focus on various types of therapeutic approaches to overcome their clients individual addictions and help perpetuate their long term sobriety. They will also focus on treating dual diagnosed patients.

Chief Operating Officer Robert Riley says no two patients are the same, and their treatments shouldn’t be either. Sana Lake is privately funded and will begin its operations Monday.

For more information you can log onto SanaLake.com.

By Glenn Fuselier