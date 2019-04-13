St. Louis County, MO (KTRS) The chief of staff for St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger has resigned.

Bill Miller, who had been with Stenger’s office since 2017, resigned on Friday afternoon. His resignation comes amid a federal investigation of

over the county executive’s communications with his campaign contributors.

Miller’s released the following statement:

“I informed County Executive Stenger several months ago that I would be resigning as his chief of staff in order to pursue other employment opportunities. I’m grateful to have worked in this administration alongside so many dedicated public servants.”