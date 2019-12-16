US stocks are rallying Monday, rising with European and several Asian markets after China reported surprisingly strong signs of life. Growth in factory activity and retail sales in the world’s second-largest economy beat economists’ expectations for last month. That layered on top of optimism from last week’s trade deal between China and the United States. The S&P 500 rose 27 points, or 0.9%, to 3,196. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 188 points, or 0.7%, to 28,322. The Nasdaq added 94 points, or 1.1%, to 8,828. Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.88%.