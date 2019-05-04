St. Louis, MO (KTRS) North St. Louis County Police say around 8:30 Friday night, a Stolen car with a man shot inside, crashed into a Church. A man and a juvenile– along with two other people who fled the scene, drove into the “Faith in Hope” Ministry on Lewis and Clark Boulevard.



The man who was shot is in critical condition and the juvenile suffered moderate injuries from the accident. Police are asking the public that may have any information in this case to contact CrimeStoppers.

By Glenn Fuselier