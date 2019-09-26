The following is from St. Louis County Police:

On September 25, 2019 at approximately 8:09 PM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the West County Precinct responded to the Menards, located at 14161 Manchester Road for a strong arm robbery. Upon arrival, officers located a female victim, 49 years of age, suffering from a head wound. EMS was already rendering aid to her on scene. The victim was conveyed to a local hospital for life-saving treatment.

The investigation thus far has revealed that an adult female suspect entered the business with five children. The female and the children walked throughout the store and loaded a shopping cart full of goods. Ultimately, one of the children pushed the shopping cart past all points of sale and out into the parking lot towards a white vehicle. Employees of the business and a citizen contacted the adult female suspect in the parking lot.

The suspect observed a citizen take a photo of her vehicle. She approached him, assaulted him, and took the cellular phone in his hand. She then entered the driver seat of her vehicle and accelerated it towards a female employee who was present on the parking lot. The suspect’s vehicle struck the female employee and immediately fled the area at a high rate of speed.

The victim remains at a hospital in critical but stable condition.

Please see the attached images of the suspect vehicle and suspect.

The suspect is described as a black female, approximately 35 to 45 years of age, approximately 5’09” and 200 lbs. At the time of the incident, she was wearing a bright, neon shirt or jacket and a dark-colored head wrap.

The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and is very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.