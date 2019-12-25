Springfield, IL (AP) A new study found no evidence to corroborate that a beaver-skin stovepipe hat, a centerpiece of Illinois’ Abraham Lincoln museum, ever actually belonged to Lincoln. A WBEZ report says findings from the study include that the hat didn’t appear to be Lincoln’s size. The study criticized a lack of due diligence to verify any link between the hat and Lincoln before it was purchased in 2007 and went on display at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. The hat was once appraised at $6.5 million. The 16-month study was conducted by Illinois State Historian Samuel Wheeler.