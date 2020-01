(KTRS) Sunset Hills Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two white male suspects from Monday morning’s armed robbery at the BP station in the 45-hundred block of S. Lindbergh..we have posted photos of the suspects and their car at KTRS.com. Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call the Sunset Hills Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 314-849-4400 or Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS).