(KTRS) Sunset Hills Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a car theft at a gas station in the 10700 block of Watson Road on December 20. A 2016 Silver Lexus GX470 was stolen from a female victim as she was preparing to purchase gasoline at the pump. The suspect is described as a black male, about 5’11”, 180 to 190 lbs. black hair with shoulder length dreadlocks. The suspect told the victim his money had blown underneath her car. When the victim walked to the passenger side of her car to help the suspect look for his money, the suspect entered the driver’s seat and drove away. Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to call the Sunset Hills Police Department’s Detective Bureau, 314-849-4400..