(KTRS)

Ferguson Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect following an early morning car theft and high speed chase that resulted in a collision with several vehicles including a school bus. After the collision, the three suspects fled the scene on foot near North Florissant Road and Suburban. Two of the suspects were apprehended, the third remains at large. One person from one of the vehicles struck was transported to an area hospital with an injury complaint. No injuries were reported from the kids or driver of the school bus. If anyone has any additional information related to this incident, please contact the Ferguson Police Department at (314) 522-3100.