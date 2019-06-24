Wellston, MO (KTRS) The suspect accused in the fatal shooting of an officer with the North County Police Cooperative is now facing murder charges.

Twenty-six-year-old Bonnette Meeks has been charged on several counts, including first-degree murder in the shooting death of Officer Michael Langsdorf. The 40-year-old officer was shot after responding to a call for someone trying to pass a bad check at Clay’s Market in Wellston on Sunday afternoon.

During an emotional news conference on Monday, assistant North County Cooperative Police Chief, Major Ron Martin, fought back to tears as he described the final moments before Langsdorf was shot in the neck.

“Mr. Meeks and Officer Langsdorf had a struggle on the floor. At some point, Officer Langsdorf was on top of Meek. I don’t how looking at the video, Mr. Meeks was able to do it, but he was able to pull a gun from his waistband, strike Officer Langsdorf in the side of the head a few time, which caused Officer Langsdorf to be in kind of a daze.” Martin said.

“Mr. Meeks was able to stand up and stand over Officer Langsdorf as Officer Langsdorf was on the ground, face down, stomach down. Mr. Meeks had the gun in his hand, pointed the gun to the back of Officer Langsdorf’s head and fire one shot. Mr. Meeks was successful at executing a cop yesterday and a good one.” Martin added as he sobbed.

Langsdorf was taken to Barnes Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Meeks was arrested a short time later and police said he confessed to the fatal shooting.

Investigators said Meeks has multiple convictions in North Carolina and arrived in the St. Louis-area back in January.

Langsdorf leaves behind 2 children, a fiance, and his parents.