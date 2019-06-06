(St, Louis – KTRS)

A shootout in the Grand Center Neighborhood Thursday afternoon has left a suspect dead, and a St. Louis Police officer with a leg wound.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Delmar and Josephine Baker boulevards this afternoon, U.S. Marshals were trying to arrest the suspect on a federal weapons charge and a parole violation. The suspect shot a police officer in the leg, and then the suspect was shot and killed by a different officer. The condition of the injured officer is critical.

Pictured: Photo of one of the weapons recovered at the scene by St. Louis Police, as described in this email from police:

The photos attached to this email are the weapons that were recovered from the scene during today’s Officer Involved Shooting at Josephine Baker and Delmar. They are described as a .40 caliber Taurus semi-auto pistol loaded with 1 live cartridge in the chamber and three in the magazine. Also recovered was a .223 Bushmaster AR style Pistol loaded with 1 live cartridge in the chamber and a drum magazine with 60 live cartridges located inside the suspect’s bag at that scene. This ongoing investigation is being conducted by detectives assigned to the Force Investigation Unit.