Edwardsville, IL (KTRS) The man charged in the stabbing death of a prominent metro-east attorney pleads not guilty.
28-year-old Timothy Banowetz pled not guilty to 10 felony charges Thursday in the death of Edwardsville Lawyer, Randy Gori. He was indicted by a grand jury earlier in the day. Banowetz is accused of killing Gori in his home located in the 4500 block of Mooney Creek Lane back on January 4th.
Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons says he wants federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty.