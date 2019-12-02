Chesterfield, MO (KTRS) Chesterfield Police need the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted in jewelry theft at Macy’s and an arson at Target.

According to investigators, the suspect is believed to have taken up to $50,000 worth of jewelry from Macy’s at Chesterfield Mall on Saturday. Police say this same suspect was also seen earlier in the afternoon at Target on THF Blvd during the same time when a suspicious fire was set.

The suspect is described as a black male, in his early thirties. He was wearing a rag under a baseball hat with the words “New York” on the front. He also has a patchy black beard, small dimple style marks on his face, and a small tattoo near his left eye.

If you have any information, you should call Chesterfield Police at 636-537-3000.