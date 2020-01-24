(AP) A St. Louis County man is accused of shooting his wife and killing her father when the older man tried to intervene. Prosecutors on Friday charged James Kempf with second-degree murder, assault and two counts of armed criminal action. Police also identified the man killed as 66-year-old John Colter. Kempf remains on the loose. The shooting happened Thursday. A probable cause statement says Kempf came into the home and shot his wife in the leg. The statement says Colter sought to intervene and was shot in the head. Kempf and his wife were in the midst of divorce proceedings.