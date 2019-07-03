Wellston, MO (KTRS) A suspect is being sought in a quadruple drive by shooting near the Wellston market, where Officer Michael Langsdorf was killed.

Police said the victims were gunned down around midnight near Clay’s Market. The victims are all expected to survive.

Security video captured an image of the suspect and a car leaving the scene at a high rate of speed. The car is described as possibly being a white Dodge Dakota. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the North County Police Cooperative.at 314-428-7374.