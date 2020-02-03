St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Two men are in custody following a pair of robbery attempts in Clayton. 20-year-old Malik Dorsey and 19-year-old Darrion Gardner are facing first-degree robbery and other charges. It all began Saturday night on the campus of Concordia Seminary. That’s where the two men allegedly approached a woman with a gun and demanded her property. The suspects fled with nothing. The second incident occurred a short while later near the intersection of Dartford and Aberdeen. That’s where the duo struck a man on the head with a handgun then robbed him. The two men were later found in possession of a pellet gun resembling a firearm and the stolen property. They are each being held on a $75,000 cash-only. Police believe they are responsible for other robberies in the area