St. Louis MO (KTRS) Police in Maryland Heights are trying to figure out how a man died following the Dave Matthews concert earlier this week. Police say forty-four-year-old Jason Smith of Jefferson City, Missouri, was taken to the hospital with two head injuries after being found on a concrete walkway inside the amphitheater.

13KRCG reports that Darcy Smith says her and her husband got separated when Smith went backtracking to try to find a missing concert shirt. He was found a short time later with severe head injuries.

Police are calling Smith’s death suspicious. Authorities are asking anyone who might know anything about this incident to contact the Maryland Heights Police Department.

By Glenn Fuselier