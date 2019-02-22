UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI ATHLETICS EXTENDS BROADCAST RELATIONSHIP WITH KTRS “THE BIG 550” THROUGH 2022 ST. LOUIS, Mo.

(Feb. 22, 2019) – Mizzou Tiger fans in the St. Louis listening area will continue to hear football and men’s basketball game action for the next three years on The Big 550 KTRS-AM as the partnership extension formally was announced today by the station and Learfield IMG College’s Mizzou Sports Properties on behalf of the University of Missouri.

In the new term, St Louis Sports Radio, LLC.-owned KTRS AM 550 will broadcast live all regularseason and post-season games for football and men’s basketball, as well as a select slate of women’s basketball. In addition to live game broadcasts, KTRS AM 550 will carry all broadcasts of the Tiger Talk show during the football and basketball seasons, featuring Barry Odom and Cuonzo Martin respectively.

“The Big 550 KTRS has been the home and voice of Mizzou Athletics in St. Louis for the last six years, and we’re looking forward to continuing the relationship for the next three years,” said St Louis Sports Radio, LLC President-General Manager Mark Dorsey. “College athletics continues to grow in popularity, and at KTRS, we’re proud to partner with one of the elite college programs and conferences in America. Our staff is dedicated to delivering the best coverage of Mizzou sports to the loyal fan base of Tiger Nation.”

The Mizzou Sports Network will feature more than 58 radio affiliates across three states in the upcoming season, while Tiger fans can listen via the TuneIn radio app in addition to games broadcast live on SiriusXM radio.

“We appreciate the outstanding coverage KTRS provides Mizzou Athletics in the Greater St. Louis area and we look forward to having our fans follow the Tigers on this outstanding station for the next three years,” said Mizzou Director of Athletics Jim Sterk. “They are a great partner of Mizzou Athletics and work hard to provide coverage of all our programs whenever possible.”

“KTRS has been a valued radio partner delivering quality game broadcasts to our fans, and we are pleased to extend our agreement on behalf of Mizzou Athletics,” said Nick Garner, general manager for Mizzou Sports Properties, the Tigers’ multimedia rightsholder and locally based team for collegiate marketer Learfield IMG College.