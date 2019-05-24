St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The Blues are hosting watch parties at the Enterprise Center for all road games during the Stanley Cup Finals.
Admission is $10 for the general public and $5 for Blues Season Ticket holders, with proceeds to benefit the Blues for Kids Foundation. General admission tickets can only be purchased online and will be sold on a first come, first served basis. Doors open at 5:15 for season ticket holders, and 5:30 for the public.
Games will feature opening videos, goal celebrations, live music, celebrity appearances, and happy hour specially priced food and beverage items.
To get tickets, go to https://www.nhl.com/blues/fans/scf-watch-parties