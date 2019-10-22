COLUMBIA, Mo. – One of college basketball’s oldest and fiercest rivalries is back, and this time, it counts. Mizzou and Kansas have mutually agreed to renew their storied rivalry for six years, beginning Dec. 12, 2020, at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The two teams will play six games, with one matchup in each of the next six seasons from 2020-21 through 2025-26. Among the six showdowns will be two meetings at the Sprint Center that bookend four on-campus games, including two meetings at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, and two at Mizzou Arena. The series’ final contracted matchup in 2025 is set for Dec. 13, 2025, at the Sprint Center. All remaining dates will be decided at a later time.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for both programs to bring back one of college basketball’s best rivalries,” head coach Cuonzo Martin said. “I’m excited for our guys, our University and our fans, and we look forward to the battles ahead.”

Future MU-KU Years & Locations:

2020-21: Dec. 12, 2020 – Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo.

Dec. 12, 2020 – Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo. 2021-22: TBD – Lawrence, Kansas

TBD – Lawrence, Kansas 2022-23: TBD – Columbia, Missouri

TBD – Columbia, Missouri 2023-24: TBD – Lawrence, Kansas

TBD – Lawrence, Kansas 2024-25: TBD – Columbia, Missouri

TBD – Columbia, Missouri 2025-26: Dec. 13, 2025 – Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo.

“The atmosphere at the Showdown for Relief exhibition in 2017 was incredible to be a part of,” Mizzou Director of Athletics Jim Sterk said. “We’re excited to bring that back and officially renew a historic rivalry that people have tremendous passion for. It’s a rivalry that college basketball deserves, and we look forward to delivering that tradition to fans across the nation.

“Hopefully, this renewal on the hardwood will lead to more opportunities (to play Kansas) down the road in other sports, too,” he added. “Rivalries make college sports great, and there is no question that when Missouri and Kansas face off in any sport, it’s important to a lot of people.”

Mizzou has faced Kansas 267 times, the most meetings against any opponent in program history. Kansas leads the all-time series 172-95. The rivalry, which tipped off on March 11, 1907 with a 34-31 Mizzou win in Columbia, returns for the first time in an official capacity since Feb. 25, 2012. The two programs raised more than $2M for hurricane relief with a preseason exhibition prior to the 2017-18 campaign at the Sprint Center.

Next season’s matchup will be the first meeting in Kansas City in the rivalry since 1997, and the 27th all-time meeting on a neutral court. It will mark Martin’s first official matchup with Kansas in his coaching career.

All ticket information, tip times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.