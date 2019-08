The latest: Evelyn L. Holt has been found safe, according to St. Charles County Police.

16-year-old Evelyn L. Holt was last seen at Mid Rivers Mall on Thursday, August 1st at around 3:00 p.m.and has not returned home. Evelyn is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has blue hair. St. Charles County Police say she was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, black tank top, and white Van shoes, If you have information call 9-1-1 or call Det. Knobbe at 636-949-3000, ext. 4465.