St. Louis MO (KTRS) More than 8,000 young girls ran the “Girls on the Run 5k” bi-annual race Saturday morning in the rain. The non-profit run is held at Soldier’s Memorial to raise scholarship money for the kids. Over 80 percent of the girls participating will receive full or partial scholarships totaling just under $400,000.

Over 6,000 girls are expected to participate twice this year in the bi-annual event. The third through eighth-grade girls came from 130 Missouri and Illinois schools representing 23 counties. The run is the largest timed 5k race in Missouri and 10th largest in North America.

The “Girls on the Run” non-profit was established in 1996 in North Carolina and has grown to over 200 councils in 50 states.

For more information about the fall race, you can go to “Girls on the Run St. Louis”.

By Glenn Fuselier