Mizzou Men’s Basketball (10-12, 2-7) lost on the road in a defensive battle at Texas A&M, 68-51, on Tuesday night in College Station, Texas. Both squads struggled from the field offensively and combined for 33 turnovers, but Texas A&M’s ability to get to the foul line 37 times proved to be the difference.

Redshirt junior Mitchell Smith led Mizzou with nine points and matched his career-high with 11 rebounds, nearly securing his first career double-double. Sophomore Javon Pickett added seven points in just 12 minutes before fouling out.

Junior forward Jeremiah Tilmon, Jr., who had missed nine of the last 10 games with a foot injury, returned to the court for the first time since Jan. 4. He posted two points, four boards and an assist.

TURNING POINT

Tilmon, Jr., threw down an alley oop from Dru Smith to cut Mizzou’s deficit to 30-29 with 16:05 to go in the game. It punctuated a 12-5 run coming out of the halftime break for the Tigers, but the Aggies seized back momentum swiftly. Texas A&M responded with a 13-2 run to go up 43-31 and never trailed by fewer than eight points the rest of the way.