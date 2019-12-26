Some Americans separated from loved ones by the Trump administration’s travel ban have gone as far as suing the government in federal court. The lawsuits are aimed at obtaining waivers, which are supposed to help family members make it past the ban and to the United States. Lawyers say the complaints have helped people who can afford to hire attorneys. But they don’t do anything for thousands of others still waiting. They say the waiver process is still unpredictable and plagued with delays. The government says more waivers have been granted after officials switched to a new automated process.