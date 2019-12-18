Like most of us this holiday season, you’ve spent the past weeks planning gatherings and gift giving for some of the most important people in your life– your family and friends. So, it’s only fitting that at this time of year, I gift myself peace of mind by taking time to check my beneficiaries.

What are beneficiaries?

Beneficiary designations give a relatively easy transfer of account ownership or insurance benefits when a person dies. These designations are usually referred to as POD and TOD, or Payable on Death and Transferable on Death.

When opening a new bank account (checking or savings), or beginning a new job, most folks complete these designations without much thought. But beneficiary designations are important and worth the thought. These designations take precedence over what may be specified in your will or your trust. For example, if your will says your favorite KTRS talk show host should receive your IRA, but the account’s Beneficiary Form states otherwise, whoever is listed on the form becomes the owner of the account.

Equally as important, if you don’t have a beneficiary, your estate becomes the beneficiary, and who ends up with ownership of your asset may not be who you’d like.

Quick tips:

– Update your beneficiaries with any and all life events (if you marry or divorce, have a child, adopt a child, or if a current beneficiary passes away or become incapacitated).

– Confirm the spelling of your beneficiaries!