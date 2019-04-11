St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Phase II of Ballpark Village is one step closer to completion. A ‘Topping Off” ceremony was held on Wednesday to mark a couple of milestones with the $260 million project. The first was the official naming of the new Class-A Office Tower – the PwC Pennant Building, named for its anchor tenant: PricewaterhouseCoopers.

“The building will actually have some pennants on it celebrating the Cardinals’ world championships to give it a feeling of being apart of the whole Ballpark complex.” Cardinals’ President, Bill DeWitt lll explained.

The second major milestone of the event was raising the final construction beam for the new 125,000 square-foot building. The beam was signed by crew members, employees of the St. Louis Cardinals, and members of the media. A crane lifted the beam with a banner attached, bearing the building’s new official name.

“We can see already how Ballpark Village Phase l is impacting the pulse of downtown and we can’t wait for Phase ll.” said St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.

It was also announced during the ceremony that investment firm Butcher Joseph & Company in Clayton will be a tenant in the PwC Pennant Building.

The PwC Pennant Building is slated to open in September. The entire project is expected to be finished in 2020 and is projected to create 1,500 construction jobs and 1,000 permanent jobs.