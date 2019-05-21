Affton, MO (KTRS) Tower Tee, which closed last July amidst plans to turn the site into a housing development, now appears that it will reopen.

The Affton golf and recreation center, which had been in business for 55 years, was purchased in February by McBride Homes and J.H. Berra Construction. The developers intended to build houses on the 28-acre property, but reconsidered after residents voiced concerns over things such as increased traffic.

Affton native Steve Walkenbach and partner Mike Shamia are now working to buy the site with the intention of opening a new Tower Tee in the fall of next year.