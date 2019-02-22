Jefferson City, MO (KTRS) President Donald Trump says he has appointed Missouri Governor Mike Parson to the Council of Governors.

The panel of U.S. governors advises the U.S. Secretary of Defense, Secretary of Homeland Security, and the White House Homeland Security Council on issues related to the National Guard and national defense, U.S. homeland security, civil support missions, and disaster response.

In a statement, Parson said, “he looks forward to finding solutions to better protect our nation from threats around the globe and to ensure effective response to natural disasters and emergencies at home.”

The Council of Governors was authorized by federal law in 2008 and established in 2010. Since 2001, the Missouri Army and Air National Guard has supported more than 20,000 individual federal deployments.