President Donald Trump is calling members of the military to share greetings ahead of the Christmas holiday. Trump is speaking by video conference with service members from his private club in Florida, where is he is on a more than two-week vacation. Trump has been largely out of the spotlight since delivering a speech to conservative students in nearby West Palm Beach on Saturday, spending his days golfing on his private course and greeting the well-heeled members of his clubs. Trump was asked what he’d bought his wife, first lady Melania Trump, for Christmas. He said he’d bought her a “beautiful card,” but was “still working on a Christmas present.”