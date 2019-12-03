LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the NATO summit in London (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he’s not worried that the U.S. stock market took a dive over his remarks that a trade deal with China might not materialize until after the 2020 election.

U.S. stocks fell sharply in early trading Tuesday after Trump cast doubt over the prospect of reaching a trade deal with China this year and threatened to impose tariffs on French goods.

Trump told reporters on the sidelines of the NATO summit in London that the stock market has reached record highs recently so it’s OK that the market fell.

He says he has to make the right trade deal with China — one that’s good for the United States.

Trump said ”If it’s an even deal, it’s no good.”

The S&P 500 index fell 1.3% as of 10 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 393 points, or 1.4%, to 27,388. The Nasdaq fell 1.4%.