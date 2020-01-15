(AP) President Donald Trump has signed a new trade agreement with China that’s expected to boost exports from U.S. farmers and manufacturers. Trump said during a White House ceremony that the the agreement is “righting the wrongs of the past.” And he promoted the signing as a way of delivering economic justice for American workers. The White House ceremony is giving the president a chance to cite progress on a top economic priority on the same day that the House prepares to vote to send articles of impeachment to the Senate for a trial.