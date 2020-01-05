(AP) Iran’s ancient and rich cultural landscape has become a potential U.S. military target as Washington and Tehran lob threats and take high-stakes steps toward a possible open conflict. President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday evening that if Iran targets any American assets to avenge the killing of a top Iranian general, the U.S. has 52 Iranian sites it will hit, including ones “important to Iran & Iranian culture.” If the U.S. were to directly bomb Iran, it could spark a war and lead to region-wide violence, potentially drawing other countries into a global conflict. Targeting cultural sites is also a war crime under the 1954 Hague Convention.