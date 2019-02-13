Bond County, MO (KTRS) Two people are dead after a multi-state police chase.

Police say the pursuit began around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday after 39-year-old Leslie K. Austin allegedly kidnapped a woman and a juvenile in Jefferson City. The chase went into St. Louis and crossed over into Illinois. At some point, the woman and juvenile managed to escape.

The chase then went into Bond County, where Austin allegedly tried to carjack a motorist. That’s when the suspect allegedly shot and killed the driver, who has been identified as 67-year-old Gregory Price of Florissant.

Austin was killed in a shoot out with police. It’s unclear if the suspect was killed in gunfire by the police or a self inflicted gunshot wound. The woman who was kidnapped had been shot during the abduction. She is currently in surgery.