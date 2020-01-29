New York, NY (AP) Two one-time aspiring actresses are next up as witnesses at the New York City sex assault trial of Harvey Weinstein. One says he raped her after she failed to write him off as a “dirty old man.” The other claims he offered her movie roles in exchange for joining in a threesome. Prosecutors are using the two so-called “Molineux” witnesses to bolster their case against Weinstein. The judge has allowed them to testify about “prior bad acts” that didn’t result in criminal charges because of the statute of limitations and other legal issues. They’re expected to take the stand Wednesday in a case seen as a milestone for the #MeToo movement.