Fenton, MO (KTRS) Police say its believed that the carjacking outside of a Fenton gas station where two people were shot was not a random act of violence.

According to investigators, two suspects met with a man and woman outside of the Phillips 66 at Gravois Bluffs and Highway 141 at just at 4:30 a.m. Monday.. The four people talked and then moved to the back of the business. That’s when the victims were shot.

“That leads me to believe this is not random,” “Now, we don’t know if there is any type of relationship between the parties involved. Again, that’ll also be something our detectives try to identify.” said St. Louis County Police Sgt. Ben Granda.

The man is in critical condition and the woman is in stable condition. The search for the suspects continues.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the surrounding area, including Mini Ha Ha Park, while officers search the area.