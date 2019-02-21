O’Fallon, MO (KTRS) U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta and Missouri’s U.S. Senator Roy Blunt visited an information technology company in O’Fallon, Missouri on Thursday to promote a program aimed at helping military veterans with employment opportunities.

Winning Technologies is a recipient of the 2018 HIRE Vets Medallion Platinum Award for its participation in the program. Acosta applauded the firm for its efforts of hiring veterans.

“With this recognition, you’re going to see more and more companies saying veterans have great skills. We know to recognize those skills. We need to hire them. We need to honor them and so I really appreciate what Winning Tech has done.” Acosta said.

The HIRE Vets Medallion Program was created under Blunt’s Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing (HIRE) Veterans Act. It was signed into law in May 2017. The program, which is run by the Department of Labor, recognizes job creators that make veterans hiring, retention, and career development a priority. Last year, 5 Missouri companies received HIRE Vets Medallion Program Demonstration awards.

“The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is the only federal-level veterans’ employment award that recognizes job creators who successfully recruit, hire and retain America’s veterans. All honorees must meet a strict criteria to earn this recognition. As a veteran-owned company we’re especially proud to receive this award and we invite all veterans to learn how we can support your career by visiting our website at Winning Technologies,” said Scott Lewis, CEO of Winning Technologies.

More than 30% of Winning Technologies’ workforce is made up of military veterans.

More information about the HIRE Vets Medallion Program is available online at www.HireVets.gov.