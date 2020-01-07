St. Louis, MO (KTRS) UCP Heartland has a new CEO. It a release, the organization says that Clint Bolser has been named as President and CEO.

Bolser says he is “both honored and excited to join UCP Heartland” and that he “looks forward to partnering with people in St. Louis and across the state of Missouri to expand the UCP Heartland legacy.”

Bolser has an extensive disabilities background in Indiana, and has been a CEO for 14 of the past 15 years. UCP Heartland has been providing support to people living with disabilities for more than 66 years.