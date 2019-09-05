St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The Local 655 approves a new 3-year-contract with Schnucks supermarkets. The United Food and Commercial Workers Union made the announcement Wednesday.

The new contract preserved healthcare benefits, strengthened pensions, and raised wages for more than 5,500 Schnucks employees.

UFCW Local 655 President David Cook said, “This is the best contract our union family has seen in twenty years.”

Meanwhile, Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck noted, “This agreement is a win for our teammates and our company.”