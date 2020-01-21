(AP) The U.S. has its first case of a new virus that was found only last month in China. A U.S. resident who recently returned from a trip to central China has been diagnosed with the new virus. Health officials said Tuesday that the man returned to the Seattle area in the middle of last week after traveling to the Wuhan area, where the outbreak began. The man is in his 30s and is in good condition at a hospital in Everett, outside Seattle. He’s not considered a threat to medical staff or the public.