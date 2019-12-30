Washington, D.C. (AP) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the U.S. has carried out military strikes in Iraq and Syria that send the message that the U.S. will not tolerate actions by Iran that jeopardize American lives. Defense Secretary Mark Esper says the strikes targeted an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia blamed for an attack that killed an American contractor. U.S. forces conducted “precision defensive strikes” against five sites in western Iraq and eastern Syria. The U.S. blames the militia for a rocket barrage Friday that killed a U.S. contractor in northern Iraq. Iraq’s Joint Operations Command says American airstrikes killed four militia fighters.