Honolulu, HI (KTRS) The “Mighty Mo” is getting underway on the 75th anniversary of her commissioning.
The U.S. Postal Service is honoring the battleship Missouri with a forever stamp, and dedicated the stamp Tuesday during a ceremony in Pearl Harbor.
The Missouri was commissioned on June 11, 1944 and joined the military efforts in the Pacific theater during the final months of World War II.
On Sept. 2, 1945, in a ceremony that was broadcast around the world, military officials from the Allied powers and imperial Japan convened on her deck to sign the documents confirming Japan’s surrender, ending the war.