LYON, France (AP) — The United States won its record fourth Women’s World Cup title and second in a row, beating the Netherlands 2-0 when Megan Rapinoe (rah-PEE-noh) converted a penalty kick in the second half. Then, Rose Lavelle put the U.S. up 2-0 against the Netherlands with a solo goal in the 69th minute.

Rapinoe, the pink-haired U.S. captain who grabbed attention on and off the field, scored in the 61st minute after a video review determined Stefanie van der Gragt had fouled Alex Morgan with a kick to the shoulder in the penalty area.

It was Rapinoe’s sixth goal, tying her with Morgan and England’s Ellen White at the top of the scoring charts.